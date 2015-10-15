Bond continued for Toledo mother charged in connection to son's - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bond continued for Toledo mother charged in connection to son's death

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A south Toledo mother charged in connection to the death of her two-year-old son will stay in jail until her next court date. 

According to police, 2-year-old Robert Giltz was found dead in the apartment of his mother 30-year-old Megan Giltz. 

A graphic Toledo police report details the conditions of the bedroom where Robert was found. The two lived in the Norwich Apartments, where police say Giltz created a substantial risk of health and safety. According to police, the bedroom Robert's body was found in had a thermostat set at 100 degrees. They added his body showed advanced signs of decomposition. The conditions where the child slept were surrounded by urine and feces. 

Neighbor Darius Anderson was stunned by the death. 

"I don't really know what happened, but I think it was just crazy. I don't know why something like that could happen right next door to us. It was really sad. That baby could have lived his whole life," said Anderson.  

Giltz appeared in court for the first time Friday morning to face a charge of Child Endangerment.  A Toledo Municipal Court judge ruled her bond continued until Nov. 5, when she will be back in court. She's being held in the Lucas County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office has yet to rule on the cause of death in this case. Further charges against Giltz could follow, depending on the coroner's report. 

"You can't rush these things. Certain things take a certain amount of time and when we have the evidence that we need and it shows we need to progress forward with charges we will," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. 

