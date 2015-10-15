Bond continued for Toledo mother charged in connection to son's death

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A south Toledo mother charged in connection to the death of her two-year-old son will stay in jail until her next court date.

According to police, 2-year-old Robert Giltz was found dead in the apartment of his mother 30-year-old Megan Giltz.

A graphic Toledo police report details the conditions of the bedroom where Robert was found. The two lived in the Norwich Apartments, where police say Giltz created a substantial risk of health and safety. According to police, the bedroom Robert's body was found in had a thermostat set at 100 degrees. They added his body showed advanced signs of decomposition. The conditions where the child slept were surrounded by urine and feces.

Neighbor Darius Anderson was stunned by the death.

"I don't really know what happened, but I think it was just crazy. I don't know why something like that could happen right next door to us. It was really sad. That baby could have lived his whole life," said Anderson.

Giltz appeared in court for the first time Friday morning to face a charge of Child Endangerment. A Toledo Municipal Court judge ruled her bond continued until Nov. 5, when she will be back in court. She's being held in the Lucas County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office has yet to rule on the cause of death in this case. Further charges against Giltz could follow, depending on the coroner's report.

"You can't rush these things. Certain things take a certain amount of time and when we have the evidence that we need and it shows we need to progress forward with charges we will," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.