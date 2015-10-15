Perrysburg school leaders tackle bullying issues

The battle to end bullying continues.

School districts across greater Toledo are working to raise awareness against the growing issue. It’s all part of "Bullying Prevention Month."



At Perrysburg Jr. High, faculty and staff are trying to curb this widespread problem.



Teachers are educated on the seriousness on the issue, and in the grand scheme of things they say bullying has a zero tolerance policy.



The district has adopted the OLWEUS Bullying Prevention Program, a national initiative. The program is focused on long-term change that creates a safe and positive school climate.



The goals are to reduce and prevent bullying problems among school children and to improve peer relations at school.



In addition, staff has regular meetings about the growing bullying issues online and in person. Those meetings are structured so staff knows how to deal with bullying or what bystanders can do when they spot.



The school is working to incorporate more positive behavior, intervention and support.

