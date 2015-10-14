Mayoral candidates discuss the issues in east Toledo

Wednesday, all seven Toledo mayoral candidates were in one spot at yet another public forum, this time in east Toledo.

The forum focused on east Toledo issues raised by members of the community. Issues included things like the marina district, trash, crime, and property taxes.

David Shull and Larry Warnimont say they both came to the forum without knowing for sure who they were going to vote for, but they left with different results.

Shull says he's a longtime east Toledo resident who wants to see the next mayor help clean up east Toledo.

"They've let a lot of the homes become run down and vacant. Yes, it's across the city, it's city-wide, but there's too many of them in this city," said Shull.

He says candidates Mike Bell and Carty Finkbeiner were out before the forum, saying he didn't like past performance. But as candidates answered questions, Shull says two stood out.

"Both the Sandy's caught my eye," said Shull. "I like what they were saying, I'd just like to see our next mayor put the effort into keeping things pretty even in this city instead of one particular side getting more than the other."

Warnimont says he's a north Toledo resident, who came to this east Toledo forum because he hadn't had the opportunity yet to go to one.

"Couple of us come over, wanted to see what it was all about, and I was very educated tonight," said Warnimont.

But unlike Shull, the forum didn't make it easier to choose a mayor.

"Right now, it's still pretty much up in the air, said Warnimont. "But I'm willing to work with somebody that's willing to work with me, and it sounds like they're all willing to work with us."

The candidates will be participating in several more forums before Election Day, which is just three weeks away.

The next one is Thursday at 1 p.m. at Genesis Village, with a focus on senior citizens.

