Police look for playground vandals in Morenci, MI

MORENCI, MI (WTOL) -

Vandals have done some major damage to a school playground and now police want your help figuring out who's responsible. 

It happened in Morenci, Michigan. Police say they were called out to the elementary school for a report of vandalism on the playground. When they got there they found graffiti all over the playground structures and sidewalk. 

People who live near the school say they were shocked to hear about this. They say vandalism normally isn't a problem in the area and they hope police find those responsible. 

One woman who did not want to be identified says, "it's not normal for around here. It's a lot of money to replace that and to get the things fixed back up and to get rid of the paint it's costly." 

Police are looking for tips in this case. 

If you have any information that could help them out, call 517-458-7104.  

