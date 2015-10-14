Natural gas prices expected to stay low this season

With temperatures cooling down, some people have already turned their furnace on.

So how will this year's natural gas prices affect your budget?

Columbia Gas says for the month of October, natural gas is about 39 cents per 100 cubic feet. That's down from 54 cents per 100 cubic feet last year.

This current price is the lowest they've seen for the month of October since the 1990's.

The company says things like low prices during the summer and a larger amount of natural gas on the market has helped drive the price down.

Columbia Gas says it's unclear if this trend will continue.

"We've seen pretty consistently low natural gas prices. And right now storage is about 15 percent higher than it was last year at this time. So you can never say exactly what's going to happen, but we've got some pretty good indicators heading in to the winter heating season that low prices are going to be here," says Chris Kozak, Communications Manager at Columbia Gas.

To prepare for any increases in price, Columbia gas recommends getting on a budget plan so you have the same bill in January as you would June.

Columbia gas says you can also save money on your bill through using less natural gas and using a programmable thermostat or having an energy audit done at your home.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.