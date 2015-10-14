MI considers bill allowing those with CCW permit to bring guns to schools

The topic of guns in schools is being debated in Michigan.

Right now, a new bill that would allow those with a concealed carry permit to bring their guns into schools and other gun-free zones is being considered. It would also ban the open carry of weapons in those same areas, which is currently allowed under Michigan law.

Michigan residents have mixed opinions on the bill. Some school district leaders say they see both sides of the debate.

"The fact is right now we have people who are legally carrying firearms in our schools. They're open carrying and it causes concerns," says Robert Behnke, Adrian School Superintendent.

He says he thinks the bill is a compromise between political parties.

"It allows those individuals who have legal permits to continue to carry, but it does so in a manner that does not raise the stress level and concern of the public, of students, of parents having that weapon concealed," he says.

A senate committee approved the bill. It now moves to the full senate.

