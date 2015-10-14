Seniors will not see an annual increase in social security benefits this year

Some important news for seniors. For just the third time in 40 years, seniors will not get an annual increase in their Social Security benefits.

It's that time of year when the government announces the annual cost of living adjustment or COLA for social security benefits. This year, experts didn't expect any changes for seniors.

"With living on a fixed income, having no increase in their social security, it's struggling. Making decisions between prescriptions, health care costs, as well as food," says Justin Moor, Vice President of Planning and Program Development at the Area Office on Aging of NW Ohio.

COLA is based on inflation, which is brought down by lower prices at the pump. Experts say with inflation so low, seniors won't see any increase to their benefits. It's for that reason, Moor says he'd like to see benefits tied to something other than gas.

"Seniors tend to be less impacted by increases in gasoline costs, because a lot of them aren't working and commuting to and from work. What tends to impact seniors budgets more is health care costs," says Moor.

Robert Fryer is a senior who receives the money and lives on a fixed income. For him this isn't a huge blow, but for others, he says it has a huge impact.

"I can hold my own, but there's a lot of other seniors that without that increase, they will have to give up something. Because prices will be going up," says Fryer.

Just like Moor, Fryer says he'd like to see some changes to the system.

"If the government won't give you anymore at the end of this year because prices are real low, then I think they ought to make a couple more senior centers or give some more benefits," says Fryer.

The federal government made the official announcement on the lack on increase Thursday.

The Area Office on Aging wants people to know they do have resources like food assistance for seniors who can't make ends meet because of their fixed income.

