TPD search for second of two stolen dirt bikes

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are looking for a man they believe stole a pair of dirt bikes from a truck parked on Phillips Avenue in north Toledo.

Police say they were stolen on Monday. Then Tuesday, a TPD detective spotted the blue Yamaha bike being driven by a man identified as Montrice Fitchpatric on the sidewalk of Lagrange Street.

The dirt bike was recovered and Fitchpatric was charged with having stolen property. But a red Honda dirt bike is still missing and police are asking anyone with information on where it may be to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

