TPD investigates four carryout robberies in less than 24 hours

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police say four carryouts were robbed in less than 24 hours. And though the robberies all occurred in different areas of the city, police do believe they have something in common.

They say most of the crime in the city involves drugs and believe the carryout robberies were committed for just that.

Police say this type of crime is dangerous, especially when a gun is used and the suspect is desperate for the cash.

“Desperate people do desperate acts and that is what we have been seeing here, typically heroin. It’s bad for our community and these people become addicted and they don’t fear the consequences. That’s part of the danger, this drug is,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan.



Lt. Heffernan says many of the addicts who commit these robberies are remorseful and claim their addiction led them down this path. But regardless, police say they will be charged and go through the court process like anyone else.

Detectives are still investigating all four robberies.

If you know anything on any of these robberies, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

