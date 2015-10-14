TPS, TPD announce new radio system installed to prepare for an active shooter

Wednesday, Toledo Public Schools and local law enforcement informed parents of a new piece of technology being installed in the schools to prepare for the event of an active shooter.

"It's alarming for some people to hear we're planning for a active shooter event. We are doing it in the hopes we never have to see it. But with the safety forces we have to be on guard for the unguarded moment," said Deputy Chief Karen Marquardt.

Parents learned of a new radio system being installed at the schools Wednesday, which will connect directly to police dispatch in an emergency event.

“When you think of dialing 911 and communicating with the dispatcher, over that whole period of time there's time lost. And time is of the essence when you have someone in the building looking to do harm,” said TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant.

He says that’s why the district has installed the new radio systems. He says once the button is pushed dispatchers can listen to what is happening inside the school.



But the radios are just an example of why TPS is ranked the 8th safest school district in the U.S., according to security magazine. The district has a strong relationship with police and are constantly updating security measures.



“I’m a parent as well and I think that would be the most terrifying text or phone call you could ever receive - that there is an active shooter at your kid's school. That’s why a program like this, with these radios, is so critical,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

The 54 radios cost the district $2,000 apiece and were paid for with a federal grant both TPS and TPD applied for and later received.

