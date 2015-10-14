Paintings of beloved BGSU professor to be sold to raise money for scholarship

The wife of a beloved BGSU art professor who passed away in August is remembering her husband in a very unique way.

By partnering with American Frame in Maumee, she is putting his paintings up for sale and says the proceeds will go toward scholarships at BGSU.

“I always thought he was a good teacher, but I had no idea the impact he'd made on his students until after his death,” said Lynne Mazur.



Lynne describes her husband Bob Mazur as someone who always enjoyed life to the fullest. She says life with him was never dull. She says he felt blessed to have the talent he had and he wanted nothing more than to share it.



“He wanted to give everything he could to the students and have them be successful as well,” she said.



It was obvious after Bob died just how much he impacted his students' lives. Some came forward to tell Lynne that they'd been a student of his 55 years ago and still think about him to this day. She says her husband had a way of relating to his students on another level. He really cared and it showed by how much support Lynne and her family received after his passing.



“He was not a self-promoter and I think he would be amazed by what's happening right now,” said Lynne.



Bob sold his prints through American Frame's online store and now their goal is to raise $80,000 by the end of 2016, selling his work. They estimate that if they can raise that amount, they could give scholarships of up to $7,000 annually. And because Bob wasn't a self-promoter, Lynne says he'd be humbled by this act.

“I think that's going to be a very good money maker for the school to fund this scholarship. And I'm hoping it can be an ongoing large amount so Bob can give back to the university what he got from the university,” she said.

American Frame will sell the first paintings at the unveiling of their new showroom in Maumee on October 29.

