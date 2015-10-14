Best selling author covers back story of Boston Marathon bombing brothers

News stations across the country have covered the story of the Boston Marathon bombing brothers: Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. But what many haven't covered is the back story of how the brothers and their family came to the U.S., and what led up to the bombing itself.

Russian-American journalist Masha Gessen knows first-hand what it feels like to be an immigrant to the New England area. And that's part of the reason why her book, "The Tsarnaev Brothers: The Road to an American Tragedy," hits so close to home.

It talks about what led up to the events of April 15, 2013. That's when two homemade bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and wounding more than 200.

Gessen, who came to the Boston area with her family as a teenager, returned to the former Soviet Union in her early 20's and covered the events happening in her homeland and the region. And that's also where the history of the Tsarnaev brothers began, as ethnic Chechens.

In the book, Gessen follows the family as they immigrate to Cambridge Massachusetts where the assimilation and alienation struggle begins for both brothers.

Gessen notes that the Tsarnaev family weren't particularly unusual immigrants and came to the U.S. for normal reasons: to escape war and hardship. She also says the Tsarnaev family didn't come here to raise their kids as terrorists, but still everything went wrong.



“The thing that terrorism experts tell us is that the one distinguishing characteristic of terrorists is that they're normal. And the trick is to describe that universe in which a violent act like that can be rational. Can be a sort of normal. That's what I tried to do in the book,” said Gessen.



The book does cover parts of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's trial, but mainly focuses on the road to the marathon bombing and its aftermath.

That book has been named 'Best Book of the Year' by Time Magazine.

Gessen is also the author of another national best seller and her work has appeared in the New York Times.

