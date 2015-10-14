Don't Waste Your Money: Facebook users being warned about "dislike" button scam

The news of a “dislike” button being developed for Facebook has many users thrilled.

Amanda Woolridge says there’s a real need for some sort of empathy button.

"A lot of times you'll find something real sad happened, like my cat died or my Grandma died, and they can't say they liked that someone died, but they want to give their support,” said Woolridge.

But scammers are already taking advantage of the craze.

According to snopes.com, con artists are posting surveys on social media, stating that if you take it you’ll get early access to the “dislike” button.

But security experts tell Snopes that by clicking the download link you are installing malware on your computer, which the criminals can use to steal your private data.

It’s enough to make some users decide it’s just too confusing to be worth it.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has not revealed many details about the dislike or empathy button, but it definitely won’t be a download and you won’t be asked to take a survey.

