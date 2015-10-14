Police identify Cone St. stabbing victim - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police identify Cone St. stabbing victim

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police say a stabbing in central Toledo sent one man to a hospital Wednesday evening.

It happened on Cone Street near Upton. On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Gregory Blossom. His age was not made available.

There is no word on his condition at this time. No arrests have been made.

