Man in 'Bud Light' t-shirt robs Findlay Circle K

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

The Findlay police department is investigating convenience store armed robbery.

Officers were called to the Circle K on E Sandusky Street around 2:45 Wednesday morning.

The store clerk told police a man wearing a Bud Light t-shirt and a blue bandana came into the store with a handgun asking for money from the register.

After the thief was given an unknown amount of cash, he left the store on foot and headed west.

No injuries were reporting during the robbery. Police continue to search for the man responsible. 

