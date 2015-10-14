FBI arrests 12, rescues 19 in Detroit sex trafficking bust

Police say two men robbed a victim of his cell phone and wallet around 3:30 a.m this morning.

Police arrested the 15 and 18-year-olds Thursday for the shooting death of DeShawn Gott.

Police believe the man is responsible for at least one other robbery in the area.

Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.

Police say the woman threatened to shoot another woman in the face, and also threatened to shoot all the white people at Lucas County Children Services.

The FBI arrested 12 suspected pimps and rescued 19 children during a recent sex trafficking bust in Detroit, Michigan.

David P. Gelios of the FBI Detroit Division announced the results of the operation Tuesday. He says the bust was a part of a national effort to combat human trafficking called Operation Cross Country.

The sting was months in the making, with several federal, state and local agencies involved in recovering 19 girls all between the ages of 13 and 17, forced into prostitution.

Across the nation 149 underage girls were recovered just last week, including those in Detroit.

Since the program was implemented nine years ago, in Toledo alone 30 pimps have been prosecuted and 125 victims have been saved from sex trafficking.

“This is a coordinated effort from all the task forces. We have 73 child exploitation task forces nationwide that are sponsored by the F-B-I. And one week out of the year we all get together and we do coordinated stings. But the important thing to remember is this is what we do every single day. Every single day 24-7 our task force is out looking for victims of sex trafficking,” said Special Agent Jake Hardie with the FBI Toledo Division.

He also says many of the leads the FBI gets to make these busts come from the community.

The victims recovered from this latest sting in Detroit will be reunited with their families and given professional support to begin healing.

