Findlay drug raid turns up 'large amount' of heroin

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

A large amount of heroin is off the streets in Findlay after a Tuesday night raid.

Detectives from the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force searched a home in the 500 block of W. Trenton Avenue around just before 8 p.m.

During the search, police found drug paraphernalia, crack cocaine, marijuana, a stolen handgun, items related to drug trafficking and a large amount of heroin.

Brianna Bartram, 20, was arrested and brought to Hancock County Justice Center after the search. She faces the following felony charges:

  • Possession of heroin
  • Possession of crack cocaine
  • Receiving stolen property

Police say additional charges are expected to be filed at the end of the investigation.

The METRICH drug enforcement unit was assisted by the Findlay Police Department in the drug raid.

