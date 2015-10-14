Findlay drug raid turns up 'large amount' of heroin

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A large amount of heroin is off the streets in Findlay after a Tuesday night raid.

Detectives from the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force searched a home in the 500 block of W. Trenton Avenue around just before 8 p.m.

During the search, police found drug paraphernalia, crack cocaine, marijuana, a stolen handgun, items related to drug trafficking and a large amount of heroin.

Brianna Bartram, 20, was arrested and brought to Hancock County Justice Center after the search. She faces the following felony charges:

Possession of heroin

Possession of crack cocaine

Receiving stolen property

Police say additional charges are expected to be filed at the end of the investigation.

The METRICH drug enforcement unit was assisted by the Findlay Police Department in the drug raid.

