WANTED: Toledo police identify suspect in AD Food Mart robbery

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
Steven Liner, Jr. (Source: Toledo Police Department - Twitter) Steven Liner, Jr. (Source: Toledo Police Department - Twitter)
(Source: Toledo Police Department - Facebook) (Source: Toledo Police Department - Facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department has identified the man they say robbed a local carryout.

Surveillance photos show that just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night, a man robbed the AD Food Mart at 2425 Key Street. Police later identified that man as Steven Liner, Jr. 

Anyone with information on Liner's whereabouts should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

