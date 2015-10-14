Toledo police search for gunman who held up convenience store

Toledo police are looking for a gunman who held up a person at a convenience store Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Stop & Shop at 5086 Douglas Road near Tremainsville around 9 a.m. The man was wearing a rag over his face and was last seen running behind the building.

Police say no one was shot. It's unknown how much money the man made off with.

Wernet Elementary is close to the store and went on lockdown as soon as officials heard the call. A Washington Local Public Safety Officer said the school lifted lockdown shortly after and is operating normally.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police continue to search for the person responsible.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

