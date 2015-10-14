UAW members review new contract Wednesday

Local United Auto Workers say they're getting a lot of clarity from Wednesday's informational meeting.

Workers sat down with union leaders Wednesday to officially review the updated contract with Fiat Chrysler. This after workers rejected the original deal.

The lengthy proposal will have a direct impact on an estimated 40,000 members across the country.

The local union will look over the contract at the local UAW hall during three separate sessions. Next Tuesday and Wednesday they will vote on it.

This time around, the voting period has been limited to just two days in an effort to get a higher voter turnout.

Several changes have been made to the contract including the gradual phasing out of the two tier wage system, the elimination of the healthcare co-op and now, employee levels will remain the same over the next four years.

Malena Baker says she just started working full-time this year. She says she has not made up her mind on this current contract, but that the meeting did make things more clear.

"I don't think you should come in making the exact same thing as the people that have been here for 10 to 15 plus years. I do think that it's a process and it should take us sometime. It can seem a bit unfair when you're doing the same job as someone else, but they worked for it," she said.

