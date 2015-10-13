Lucas Co. Young Democrat discusses Tuesday's Presidential Debate

Tuesday, the Democratic face-off many have been waiting for took place.

Presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, along with Martin O’Malley, Jim Webb and Lincoln Chafee, hit the stage in Las Vegas for their first debate.

For months, Clinton has been number one in the polls, but recently she has been facing a tough challenge from the Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Three other hopefuls, Martin O'Malley, Jim Webb and Lincoln Chafee, were also desperate to use the debate to grab some buzz for their campaigns.

Carrie Russell Hartman, who is on the executive committee of the Lucas County Young Democrats, joined WTOL 11 to discuss some the highlights of the debate.

When asked, she said, “I think the weakest was Webb. A couple of times he got a little argumentative with Anderson Cooper, the moderator, because he wasn’t getting enough time and another time he remarked that Clinton and everybody else was going over their time. And it just seemed a little like he was foundering.”

The debate, which seemed by Carrie to be largely a two-person debate, was heated at times, with attacks on both Clinton and Sanders.

“A lot of the others tried to attack some of her (Clinton’s) issues, but one thing that sounded very different, foreign policy wise, in this debate from the Republican debate was that Republicans just seemed to be wanting to tear into Syrian on the ground, and every which way, and the Democrats were all singing a much different tune,” she said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.