TFD welcomes Anthony Wayne Bridge reopening

It's been long awaited, but the Anthony Wayne Bridge will reopen to traffic on Friday.

Since the bridge shut down, the entire community has felt the impact, including the Toledo Fire Department.

The department says they have a high level of response that they maintain, and they have continued to do so during the closure. But still the change did require some adapting and planning to make sure service went uninterrupted or was not delayed during construction.

The department says this will now give them a direct route to those neighborhoods again.

"With the bridge opening it's definitely going to provide us another avenue to get to the east side from downtown or vice versa. We have, there's actually four avenues open, that''ll be open on Friday. We're using three right now, but that fourth one will definitely help us do our job better," says Sterling Rahe of TFD.

The department wants to remind people that no matter what construction is taking place, it will not prevent them from responding to an emergency.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will reopen one lane in each direction on the bridge on Friday.

