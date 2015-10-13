Golfers with physical challenges inspire us all

You'd never know Whitmer's Nick Gulch lives with Muscular Dystrophy, nor should you, he doesn't treat it as a handicap.



"My hands stiffen up pretty bad and shaking people’s hands, like my hand can't open. I can swing clubs, it’s just that it hurts me a little bit,” Gulch says while describing his physical challenges while competing in golf.



So how does he fight through it?

"I fight through it by just loosening my grip a little bit," he says.



Gulch works on his game with Matt Lake, a coach who is hearing impaired and helps develop players with physical challenges.



"You do have to have a lot of patience, you have to understand where they're coming from because not everything works for everybody," Lake says while describing how he teaches his students.

You can find Lake communicating through sign language or getting creative, finding other means to improve their talents.



“Little stuff out here to adjust the putter,” Lake says while demonstrating a putter with a built-in laser.



"I have a physical challenge myself too, I can't hear the golf ball when I make contact,” Lake says. “I've been doing by feel, so when I'm working with my students I want them to feel comfortable. I want to provide them with accommodations so they can enjoy the game of golf."



Nick may have muscular dystrophy, but he still finds a way to compete at a high level. But dealing with bullies just doesn't seem fair.

Matt, who is hearing impaired, has dealt with bullies during his lifetime, he understands and together they have each other's back.



“I feel more comfortable with a guy that knows what I've been going through and is helping me, myself, it helps a lot more,” Gulch says.



"Growing up as a kid I got picked on a lot and I overcame a lot of things and golf was the only thing that got me through the physical challenge and the emotional challenges," an understanding Lake says.

"I just try to ignore them because if it happens it will just shut me down and I won't have a good day. But now, because I ignore them, I can get through it and not even think about it, just, just let it roll off my back," Gulch says with plenty of emotion.



Golf is a tough game, you have to have patience and as Matthew has taught us, just because you have a physical challenge doesn't mean you can't succeed.

