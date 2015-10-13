Toledo mayoral candidates discuss issues affecting LGBT community

With the November election just three weeks away, Toledo mayoral candidates have been busy participating in several different forums.

Tuesday, Equality Toledo sponsored the first forum to specifically discuss issues that affect the LGBT community.

Equality Toledo Executive Director Nick Komives said one of the purposes of Tuesday’s forum was to find out what the candidates will do to make sure LGBT people feel safe in Toledo.

At the forum only three questions were posed by Equality Toledo, the others came from the audience.

Candidates responded to issue based questions like transgender health benefits and also questions like “will you be able to set aside your own religious affiliation and follow the law?” And all candidates who had an affiliation said yes.

As far as what the candidates had to say on the public officials who refuse to follow the law, specifically in regards to Toledo Judge Allen McConnell who had denied a marriage license to a gay couple this past July, here’s a look:

“I believe that the law of the land needs to be uphold. When you take the oath of office, you swear that you will uphold the Constitution of the state of Ohio, the U.S. Constitution and the laws of the City of Toledo,” said Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

“I think that it’s pretty understandable what it right and wrong in the law of the land, it’s what we vow,” said Carty Finkbeiner.

“If a public official is unable to, for matter of conscious of what he believes, to follow the law, I think he needs to resign,” said Mike Ferner.

“When the law is so clear, there is no choice. It’s the duty of the public official. And I would tell you that I always pledge to follow the law,” said Sandy Drabik-Collins.

“There are laws put in place for specific reasons. And this one was put in specific place to be able to make sure people are treated equally. So I felt it was very inappropriate to deny that once it had been approved by the Supreme Court,” said Mike Bell.

“When you are committed to upholding the law, it’s with the understanding that when the law changes the law is dynamic. So I felt very strongly that it was his responsibility, or any official’s responsibility, to uphold the law as it is at the point when they’re in office,” said Sandy Spang.

Mayoral candidates also discussed ways to help LGBT youth who become homeless, talking about ways to fund and encourage programs and housing for LGBT teens.

