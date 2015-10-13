TPD respond to shooting on Albert Street in east Toledo

Toledo police responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Albert Street near East Broadway in east Toledo Tuesday.

Detectives say one man was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital, following an argument.

They say a woman and young child were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police are still investigating. There is no word of the victim’s current condition at this time.

