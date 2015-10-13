Perrysburg Parks and Rec. Committee gave presentation of Riverside Park construction plans

On Tuesday, the Perrysburg Parks and Recreation Committee gave a presentation on the Riverside Park Construction Plans.

The plans included project details as well as estimated cost. The project has created a lot of controversy with residents and Tuesday the committee chair was unhappy with the fact the park presentation was given without giving much notice to the him or the public.

“I was a little bit shocked. I wasn't necessarily aware that this was going to be happening tonight and I expressed those concerns,” said Rick Rettig, Councilmember and Park and Recreation Committee Chair.



Rettig says he and the public were notified later than usual that a presentation would be given on construction plans for Riverside Park. It’s a project that has been a hot button issue from the beginning and that's why Rettig said people need to know what's going on.



“Obviously citizens and residents want to know what we’re doing, when we’re doing it, and how all this is coming about,” said Rettig.



So, what is the latest?

Renderings of the current project plans for the area include the various materials they'd like to use in the park.



“I liked what I saw tonight, in regards to the overall design by the Edge Group. I was impressed with the materials. I thought, especially from an engineering standpoint, I thought it was all very, very smart. And I thought it was all sensitive to our historic nature,” said Rettig.



According to the project estimate, this park would cost $1,276,000. That's over the $1,000,000 set aside for the park.



“It was marginally over the projected budget. I'm not necessarily totally surprised, but I think the ODNR grant that we’re going to be receiving for upwards of half a million dollars will make sure that we are operating within our budget,” said Rettig.

Rettig says he would like this matter to come back to the parks and recreation committee so the public can have a chance to see the details. It would then go to council for approval.

