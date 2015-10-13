Former vice president of Ohio Pickling and Processing could face criminal charges

A Toledo-based company is trying to bounce back after claiming several employees stole $1 million in profits.

Ohio Pickling and Processing is located in central Toledo and processes steel. According to the police report, the company claims they realized a group of employees were making a profit from product that belonged to Ohio Pickling.

The company has filed a lawsuit, along with two other manufacturing companies with whom they do business, to sue the nine individuals for allegedly taking $1 million of property and money. The lawsuit claims Rick Vella, the company’s vice president, had employees store scrap metal left over from production and arranged for OmniSource to pick it up.

Rather than paying Ohio Pickling for the leftovers, OmniSource was directed to pay one of Vella’s other companies. The lawsuit claims this happened from 2004 through April 2015. It also claims Vella was working with his wife and children.

The criminal investigation and civil lawsuit are in the beginning stages.

Detectives are investigating the incident, after a police report was filed with Toledo police. No criminal charges have been brought in the matter.

Read the full police report here.

Read the full civil lawsuit here.

Read Rick Vella's statement here.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that Vella’s wife and children are facing criminal charges pending a full investigation. It has been corrected to reflect that police are still investigating the matter and that no charges have been brought.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.