UT researcher awarded grant to continue analysis of prototype in Alzheimer treatment

A University of Toledo researcher is hoping to find better treatment options for individuals with Alzheimer's disease with the help of a new research grant.

Dr. Isaac Schiefer developed a prototype molecule which improves memory in mice, using a $10,000 grant he received last year from the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy. This year, the Alzheimer’s Association has awarded him a $100,000 New Investigator Research Grant which will allow him to further study the drug characteristics of the prototype molecule.

"We've already showed that they've improved memory in animals, but we haven't gone and looked at some of the little bio markers and some things on a different level and it will help us understand how the drug is working,” Dr. Schiefer said.

This molecule is the first step toward creating a drug that could have more positive results in Alzheimer's patients.

Dr. Schiefer saw his grandfather battle with the disease and will be walking in his honor this Sunday on UT’s main campus in the Walk to End Alzheimers. The walk starts at the Health Education Center. Registration and check-in are at 9:30 a.m. There will be a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. before the walk starts at 12 p.m.

