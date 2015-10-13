Allergies vs Common Cold: How to know when you need more than just an over the counter decongestant

Are you feeling like your cold symptoms are never going to end? Well, if your so called cold lasts for more than 10 days, you may be right.

"All of these symptoms, if they aren't getting worse over ten days, that is a viral illness,” said Dr. Murthy Gokula, UTMC Program Director.

Dealing with a sickness for more than a week, prompts a lot of people to run to the pharmacy, using over the counter decongestants and pain relievers. Some are under the impression they need an antibiotic, or a z-pack.

"People worry about having these symptoms and have to get an antibiotic. Both these, viral and allergic sinusitis, they don't respond to antibiotics,” said Dr. Gokula.



So put down the z-pack, because Dr. Gokula says you are only making the virus stronger in the long run. But maybe your watery eyes are sticking around past the ten day point. In that case it could be allergies.

“They do have similar symptoms. Viral does have fever and then it tends to get better after ten days. Allergies tend to persist beyond ten days,” she said.



Simple right? Maybe not a simple fix for what is ailing you though.

“Studies and research has shown that the allergy medications, the decongestants and the famous Mucinex that we use, don't help in allergic sinusitis,” she said.

While there is still no cure for the common cold, and your patience may be wearing thin, if you suffered through more than a week with the nagging illness, your doctor may have to intervene.

“So the right time is 7 or 10 days if your symptoms are persisting that is when you ask for the antibiotics,” she said.

Dr. Gokula says don't believe everything you read on the internet. If you aren't feeling well and your sickness isn't getting better, schedule an appointment with your doctor, or allergist.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.