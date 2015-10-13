Restaurant Ratings: No double-digit violations seen this week

Good news for businesses that prepare and serve food, while digging through health inspections this week, WTOL 11's Amanda Fay couldn't find any that had double-digit violations.

Central Market on West Central in Toledo had seven violations. One of them was corrected during the inspection and only one of the violations was considered a 'critical' problem by an inspector. There was buildup in the freezer which needs to be cleaned to avoid contaminating food. There was dirt and debris throughout the facility. The ceiling also needed to be fixed. There was a bad tile above the cashier's station.

Vito's Pizza on Summit had six violations. The person in charge didn't have the proper knowledge of food safety requirements. Plus, some food items weren't a safe temperature to eat. Chemicals were stored improperly - too close to where food is prepared.

The employee cafeteria at Libbey, Inc on Ash street also had six violations, but one was fixed while the inspector was there. An employee didn't wash his or her hands when required. The ice machine was dirty and the handwashing sink was filled with food debris, not in condition for handwashing.

J-Cups Pizza on West Alexis had five violations, but only one was considered a 'critical' problem. Chemicals were stored improperly and could come into contact with food. There was dirt and debris built up under equipment and there were dirty surfaces, including the bottom of the prep cooler.

Need a snack while shopping? Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels in the Franklin Park Mall had no violations. The facility was said to be clean.

Pizza Hut on Navarre in Oregon also had a perfect inspection. An inspector said the pizza place was very clean and organized.

