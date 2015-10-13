ODOT running on schedule for bridge slide project

It has been confirmed that the bridge slide project – which will replace the old bridge with a new model– will take place the weekend of Oct. 17. The project will start with a demolition of the current bridge.

The project had been postponed a week due to architectural problems with an important piece

ODOT is working closely with first responders and police to monitor traffic and keep things running smoothly until the new bridge is in place at I-75 and US 6. Police in Bowling Green are also increasing their staff to accommodate homecoming weekend as well as the traffic patterns as a result of this project.

Lt. Mancuso of Bowling Green said, “What’ll happen is the southbound… we’re going to shuttle people out on Wooster Street to Route 6, then over to 199, and that way, they can get back around.”

With a project of this magnitude, teamwork is imperative. ODOT has met with Highway Patrol and given the Sheriff’s Department tours of the site so they are prepared if needed.

“It’s very important to work together because then we can coordinate what resources we all have in case something happens – we’re on the same page,” said Mancuso. “If an accident occurs, or anything like that, we can work together to direct people around.”

Phase one of the bridge slide begins Friday night and by Saturday, the new bridge will be slid into place. US 6 is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 20.

