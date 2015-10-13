Uptick in gun violence impacting communities

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Toledo Police Department is working hard to put a stop to the recent increase in city shootings.

Police say shootings are up 40 percent from this time last year. But even if you don’t live in the inner city, there is still reason for concern.

Police say the inner city shootings that are believed to be gang related can have a long term impact on even the communities that are miles away.

“I think some folks think their zip code is a shield. It’s not a shield,” said Reverend John Jones.

Reverend Jones is on the Police Chief's Advisory Board and works with TPD and the Toledo Community Initiative to Reduce Violence. He says this recent trend in crime is something we all need to act on.

“At the end of the day, what our city looks like in a larger scale, from an economic impact, from businesses wanting to come here, from the light it casts on our school districts, from the light it casts on our neighborhoods, the revitalization of downtown, the revitalization that is beginning to happen down here, at the end of the day we all play a part with it,” said Reverend Jones.



So is there anything you can do to help police with this problem? Reverend Jones says absolutely. He says first be vigilant in your own space. If you see something or know details in a crime, share it with police. And finally, be a part of the community and give back.

Reverend Jones says he believes the police department is doing an excellent job addressing this issue and not only protecting our community, but preventing crime from happening.

