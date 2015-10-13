UT Student Union to hold Black Lives Matter Mayoral Candidate Forum

Members of the Black Lives Matter movement in Toledo say they want the city's mayoral candidates to talk about the ongoing fight for equality throughout the country and right here at home.

On Tuesday, members of the movement, along with the UT Black Student Union, announced they will be having a forum with all seven Toledo mayoral candidates.

They say the fight for equality and justice is at the forefront of their concerns. Some of the issues they plan to discuss are minor laws that are overly enforced, causing people of color to be pulled over and, in the worst case, imprisoned.

"We will be discussing issues related to Campaign Zero. We will be discussing the demilitarization the police force, an issue that affects people of color that have not been addressed locally," said Julian Mack, Black Lives Matter.

"It needs to be on the agenda. It needs to be apart of the discussion. It needs to be on the table. So this brings more awareness to it and lets them know young people do care," said Melaney Goosby, UT Black Student Union Vice President.

The forum will be held on Monday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the UT Student Union.

