Attorney General Mike DeWine speaks out against Issue 3

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has spoken out on his stance against statewide Issue 3, legalizing marijuana in the state of Ohio.

After a trip to Colorado 10 days ago, Attorney General DeWine said he was convinced that legalizing marijuana in Ohio would have unintended consequences. Attorney General DeWine was joined by Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp, and other sheriffs in neighboring counties, to form a united front against the issue, which Ohioans will vote on in November.

Utilizing a sign that compared edible marijuana and other forms of candy, the Attorney General said that statistics show the number of children mistaking that marijuana for sweets has gone up in states like Colorado.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp showed concern about the drug black market increasing in the area should marijuana become legal. He also referenced the heroin epidemic in our community, and noted that providing easy access to marijuana would be detrimental to not only drug addicts, but the youth.

"We're dealing with overdoses day in and day out, we know that when you're talking about heroin you can also be talking about OxyContin, Vicodin, marijuana so it's all intertwined," said Sheriff Tharp. "It was important for us to come and be here today and let the community know that we are against legalizing marijuana, the Buckeye Sheriffs Association, every police officer that I've talked to, in our community, we're against it."

Attorney General DeWine encouraged Ohio voters to research the issue before hitting the polls.

"I think if voters go online, and see what's happening in other states, they don't have to listen to Mike DeWine. I think what they should do is do their own research and see how it's worked out in other states. I think the message they're going to take from that is, it's not worked out very well at all. It's had some really unintended consequences," he said.

The group backing Issue 3, ResponsibleOhio, said recent polls show a majority of Ohioans voting 'yes' on Issue 3.

Attorney General DeWine said that should the issue pass in November, there is not plan as of yet to fight the amendment in court.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.