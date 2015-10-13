Lucas Co. Commissioners approve remedial plan for vacant King Road Landfill

After years of trying to figure out what to do with the vacant King Road Landfill, Lucas County Commissioners are going forward with a remedial plan at the site.

Monday, Lucas County Commissioners approved an agreement with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for final remedial actions at the King Road landfill, an agreement that will especially benefit those living in the surrounding neighborhoods.

“It's a great thing. Lots of people have worked a long time to find a solution to remediating that parcel,” said Lucas County Commissioner Carol Contrada.

After the King Road Landfill was abandoned in the 1980's, Lucas County and the Ohio EPA have been looking at alternative options for the property.

“This has been a long time coming and we approved a settlement with the Ohio EPA, which is really a very creative and progressive solution to dealing with landfills," said Commissioner Contrada.

Remediating the land, or “reversing or stopping environmental damage,” was a solution that should please all parties.

“It’s a win/win situation, and it's involved the cooperation of private businesses, Sylvania township, the county, the EPA and particularly UT, which will continue to study the growth and the revitalization of that beautiful piece of property,” said Contrada.

A past study done by the University of Toledo determined that the landfill property did not have to be capped or covered, but could instead include an extended bike path and natural vegetation, as toxicity wasn’t an immediate issue.

"It's a beautiful piece of property, and it has been treated carefully since the lawsuit has been filed, and this allows us really to do some very innovative things, as we bring the landfill back to health including extending the bike trail, which will connect the UT trail, the metroparks trail and the Oleander trail and also allow us to use vegetation rather than covering the landfill or capping it," said Contrada.

A portion of the landfill leads into Oak Openings, which Commissioner Contrada noted is a unique part of the environment for the Toledo area. Tuesday’s resolution marked a milestone in bringing the land back to health.

“It's wonderful and I think this can be a representation of when we have a very challenging environmental issue, when everyone works together, we really can solve what seems to sometimes be insurmountable problems. We will get there, and we have with this,” she said.

Once the land is fully remediated, it won’t be able to be developed as a commercial piece of property in the future.

