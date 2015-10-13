Sylvania Twp police officer shot in leg on leave

A shooting in Sylvania Township sent a police officer to the hospital Tuesday.

Sylvania Township Police Chief Robert Boehme says the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Whiteford Road, just south of Alexis.

Jill DelGreco, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, says the agency cannot name the officer. But she did say his injuries are not life threatening.

Chief Boehme says the officer was not on duty when the shooting happened. Police are still trying to determine whether or not is was accidental.

DelGreco says her agency is investigating what lead to the shooting, and it will prepare a report for the Lucas County Prosecutor.

Currently, the officer involved is on leave and will not face disciplinary action.

