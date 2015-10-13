Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities holds hearing for changes in 2016

The Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities held a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss a variety of changes that will be taking place.

Deborah Yenrick, Superintendent for the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities said, "Today, I'm meeting because we're discussing our annual plan for 2016 and because we're in such change here at the county level and moving from a service base model to a case management base model. It affects almost every family that we have... This is coming from the Medicaid and we need to change what we have been doing for the last 60 years, moving all of our services out in the provider world."

In addition to discussing internal and external changes the board will be going through in 2016, the board will also discuss stronger enforcement by the Justice Department of the Olmstead Ruling - a 1999 ruling that unjustified the segregation of persons with disabilities in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) - as well as the Governor's Employment First Initiative a law that aims to increase the employment rate of people with disabilities, focus on more opportunities, and minimize employment challenges.

The mission statement is also subject to change to reflect an acronym of LIFE: Living life, Inclusion, Freedom of choice, and Everyone has worth.

The new statement would read, "Improving LIFE so that individuals with developmental disabilities reach their full potential."

