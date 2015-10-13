TPPA announces support for Sandy Drabik Collins for mayor

The Toledo Police Patrolman's Association announced its support of Toledo mayoral candidate Sandy Drabik Collins Tuesday.

Drabik Collins is the widow of former Mayor D. Michael Collins who died in February of cardiac arrest. She is running her campaign on the same platforms used by her husband.

The similarities in the campaign and her background in management are the main reasons the group says they support her.

"It was a pretty easy decision for us," says Dan Wagner, president of the TPPA. "We endorsed Mike two years ago: his vision and his plan in bringing safety back to the city. Sandy is mirroring that vision and that progress and trying to bring safety back to the city. She wants to get us backup to about 575 patrolmen - we've got around 500, so 70 extra would mean a lot to us - and do some proactive work on the streets by bringing the streets back to the safety level where it was just a few years ago."

The winner of the election will serve the last two years of Collins' term in office.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.