Toledo credit union receives $100,000 grant

A credit union committed to serving Central Toledo residents is almost complete. And it’s all thanks to funding through Lucas County and the Toledo Urban Foundation.

On Tuesday, the Lucas County Commissioners approved a $100,000 grant to go toward the new Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union.

The credit union will be located at the corner of Dorr Street and Detroit Avenue.



Lucas County Commissioners say it’s a big step toward providing financial wellness and stability in the area.

“The grant from our economic development department today will really help them achieve their goal in having a new credit union in an area that was needing some financial assistance and stability,” said Tina Skeldon Wozniak, Lucas County Commissioner. “It will reach out to so many people; to help them learn how to access banking, learn how to have financial strengths in their household and learn how to get loans that will make them successful in their financial endeavors moving forward.”



Groundbreaking at the new credit union took place in May, and construction is expected to be complete in the near future

