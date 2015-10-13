Construction starts on new Waterville YMCA

Waterville residents will soon have a new place to work out.

Construction kicked off Tuesday for a new YMCA at Waterville-Monclova Road and Michigan Avenue. It will be housed in the former Rite Aid building.

The area already had a YMCA, but it was too small to accommodate the growing community. It was located in the old Waterville fire station. The new location will be twice the size.

“The hope was always to do something bigger and better, and this will allow us to do that,” said Brad Toft, President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Toledo. “We expect to be able to broaden the amount of programs we can offer the community.”

The new Y will be about 10,800 square feet and feature a wide-range of fitness equipment, including:

Cardio equipment

Free weights

Strength training equipment

KidZone babysitting center

Aerobics studio for group classes

Men’s and Women’s locker rooms

Space for specialty training and kid’s classes

The new Waterville location is set to open in January.

