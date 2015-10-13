House fire erupts on corner of Lawrence Ave. and Lincoln Ave.

Crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 7:30 at the corner of Lincoln Ave. and Lawrence Ave. The owner of the home made it out safely.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause. Fire crews were successful in extinguishing the flames quickly.

At this time, the cause of fire is unknown.

