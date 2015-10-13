Two-car crash slows traffic on Detroit Tuesday morning

It's smooth driving at Detroit and Nebraska following a nasty two-car crash Tuesday morning.

The southbound lanes of Detroit were closed for more than an hour after the cars collided.

One of the vehicles was heavily damaged on the passenger’s side in the crash.

Toledo police were on scene quickly to redirect traffic.

It’s unclear if anyone in the cars was injured.

