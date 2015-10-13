Flint council approves $2M to switch back to Detroit water

The Flint City Council has approved spending $2 million toward temporarily reconnecting with Detroit's water system amid a health emergency.

The Flint Journal reports the council on Monday unanimously approved contributing to the $12 million tab. Gov. Rick Snyder is asking lawmakers for half of that, while a foundation has committed $4 million.

The council's action paves the way for Flint's Receivership Transition Advisory Board to consider the same move Wednesday.

Flint stopped using Detroit water last year to cut costs, opting for the Flint River. Residents have complained of a funky smell, taste and appearance, as well as adverse health reactions.

Doctors discovered corrosive water was drawing lead from aging pipes in some homes.

The city plans next year to join a regional authority piping water from Lake Huron.

