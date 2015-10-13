Findlay police arrest suspect in Wolfies Carryout robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay police arrest suspect in Wolfies Carryout robbery

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
Joe Foor, 27 (Source: Hancock County Jail) Joe Foor, 27 (Source: Hancock County Jail)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

The Findlay Police Department has arrested the man they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a carryout.

Joel Foor, 27, was arrested at a Findlay hotel.

Officers responded to an alarm at Wolfies Carryout on Glessner Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say Foor went into the store with a handgun and demanded money. He was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash.

