ONLY ON 11: Toledo child battles eye cancer

It's a deadly disease that targets children: Retinoblastoma. And Parents may be able to spot it right away, by taking a picture of their child.

One Toledo mom says she had to choose between chemotherapy or removing her one year old's eye. It's a choice she says no parent should have to make.

Melissa McGaharan says she noticed a strange glow in her daughter Brielle’s eye.

“I noticed a greenish glow,” said Melissa. “It was just her whole pupil the whole center of her eye was not her eye it was a glow. They say know the glow that's like the tag for Retinoblastoma."

It's a tag line for a type of eye cancer Melissa said she never imagined would impact her daughter.

“I think I just froze,” said Melissa. “I really just froze. I don't even know if I blinked.”

Melissa took Brielle to see specialists in Ann Arbor, MI. It was at Mott’s Children Hospital she learned that Brielle had Retinoblastoma. Doctors told Melissa a large tumor was blocking nearly 75 percent of Brielle’s eye.

“I hadn't even know,” said Melissa. “All I noticed was that glow. I hadn't even known she couldn't see out of that eye for however long."

Melissa says doctors told her they could treat the cancer with chemotherapy and risk it coming back or remove her daughter's eye.

"I totally leaned on prayer and the support of others,” said Melissa. “But inside just totally falling apart."

Brielle was diagnosed on Sept. 17. Her surgery was scheduled one week later.

Melissa says she believes she did the right thing to save her daughter from prolonged pain and says she has no regrets.

“We only have two pediatric ophthalmologists in the area,” says Melissa. “We had to go across state lines to see specialists. That is the scariest thing to know. There is a lack of specialists in our area and there is an overwhelming amount of small children who have yet to get their eyes checked."

Melissa wants people to “know the glow” in their children. She encourages all parents to schedule routine eye exams for their children.

Brielle remains a happy and playful child nearly three weeks post-surgery.

Melissa says she has been by her daughter’s side throughout her treatment and recovery and has missed several paychecks in the process.

To help Melissa and Brielle, donate to their Go Fund Me page.

Right now they need your donations more than ever. Doctors told the family Tuesday that Brielle is no longer cancer free. Melissa will now have to take the next six weeks to six months off. Brielle will start chemo next week.

