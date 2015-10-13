2015 Trick-or-Treat times

This year, Halloween falls on a Saturday, so most areas have trick-or-treating schedules for that day. But many of the times vary. Here's a full list:

Oct. 31:

Adrian: 6-8 p.m.

Antwerp: 5-6:30 p.m.

Archbold: 6-7:30

Bedford Township: 6-8 p.m.

Bettsville: 5-6:30

Blissfield: 5:30-7 p.m.

Bloomville: 6-7:30

Bowling Green: 6:30-8

Bradner: 5-7 p.m.

Bryan: 6-7:30 p.m.

Carey: 2-4:00 p.m.

Clyde: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Dundee: 5:30-7 p.m.

Elmore: 6-8 p.m.

Erie: 6-7:30 p.m.

Fostoria: 5:30-7 p.m.

Fremont: 4:30-6 p.m.

Genoa: 6-8 p.m.

Gibsonburg: 4:30-6 p.m.

Grand Rapids: 5-7 p.m.

Haskins: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Holland: 6-8 p.m.

Hudson: 6-8 p.m.

Ida Township: 6:30-8 p.m.

Kansas: 5:30-7 p.m.

Liberty Center: 5:30-7 p.m.

Luckey: 6-7:30 p.m.

Luna Pier: 6-7:30 p.m.

Maumee: 6-8 p.m.

McCutchenville: 3:30-5 p.m.

Monclova Township: 6-8 p.m.

Monroe: 6:30-8 p.m.

Montpelier: 6-7 p.m.

Morenci: 6-8 p.m.

Napoleon: 6-7:30 p.m.

Oak Harbor: 6:30-8 p.m.

Oregon: 6-8 p.m.

Pemberville: 5:30-7 p.m.

Perrysburg: 6-8 p.m.

Pioneer: 5-7 p.m.

Port Clinton: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Rocky Ridge: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Rossford: 6-8 p.m.

Rudolph: 6:30-8 p.m.

Sandusky: 5-7 p.m.

Springfield Township: 6-8 p.m.

Swanton: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sylvania Township: 6-7:30 p.m.

Sylvania: 6-7:30 p.m.

Tecumseh: 6- 8 p.m.

Toledo: 6-8 p.m.

Upper Sandusky: 5-7 p.m.

Van Wert: 5-7 p.m.

Walbridge: 6-7:30 p.m.

Waterville: 6-8 p.m.

Wauseon: 6-7:30

Whitehouse: 6-8 p.m.

Woodville: 6-8 p.m.

Other Dates and Locations:

Oct. 24:

Hoytville: 7-8:30 p.m.

Oct. 25:

Attica: 4:30-6 p.m.

New Riegel: 2-4 p.m.

Sherwood: 3:30-5 p.m.

Tiffin: 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 27:

Bascom: 6-7 p.m.

Oct. 29:

Defiance: 6-7:30 p.m.

Downtown Bowling Green businesses: 4-6 p.m.

Findlay: 6:30-8 p.m.

Norwalk: 6:30-8 p.m.

Ottawa: 6-7 p.m.

Republic: 6-7:30 p.m.

Sycamore: 6-7:30 p.m.

The Shops at Fallen Timbers: 7-8 p.m.

Willard: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

iHeartRadio Trunk-or-Treat:

The Anderson’s in Maumee: Oct. 31 from 10-Noon.

The Anderson’s on Talmadge: Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m.

If you don't see your city, town or village on the list, let us know and we'll add it!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.