2015 Trick-or-Treat times

This year, Halloween falls on a Saturday, so most areas have trick-or-treating schedules for that day. But many of the times vary. Here's a full list:

Oct. 31:

  • Adrian: 6-8 p.m.
  • Antwerp: 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Archbold: 6-7:30
  • Bedford Township: 6-8 p.m.
  • Bettsville: 5-6:30
  • Blissfield: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Bloomville: 6-7:30
  • Bowling Green: 6:30-8
  • Bradner: 5-7 p.m.
  • Bryan: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Carey: 2-4:00 p.m.
  • Clyde: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Dundee: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Elmore: 6-8 p.m.
  • Erie: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Fostoria: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Fremont: 4:30-6 p.m.
  • Genoa: 6-8 p.m.
  • Gibsonburg: 4:30-6 p.m.
  • Grand Rapids: 5-7 p.m.
  • Haskins: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Holland: 6-8 p.m.
  • Hudson: 6-8 p.m.
  • Ida Township: 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Kansas: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Liberty Center: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Luckey: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Luna Pier: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Maumee: 6-8 p.m.
  • McCutchenville: 3:30-5 p.m.
  • Monclova Township: 6-8 p.m.
  • Monroe: 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Montpelier: 6-7 p.m.
  • Morenci: 6-8 p.m.
  • Napoleon: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Oak Harbor: 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Oregon: 6-8 p.m.
  • Pemberville: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Perrysburg: 6-8 p.m.
  • Pioneer: 5-7 p.m.
  • Port Clinton: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Rocky Ridge: 5:00-7:00 p.m.
  • Rossford: 6-8 p.m.
  • Rudolph: 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Sandusky: 5-7 p.m.
  • Springfield Township: 6-8 p.m.
  • Swanton: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Sylvania Township: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Sylvania: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Tecumseh: 6- 8 p.m.
  • Toledo: 6-8 p.m.
  • Upper Sandusky: 5-7 p.m.
  • Van Wert: 5-7 p.m.
  • Walbridge: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Waterville: 6-8 p.m.
  • Wauseon: 6-7:30
  • Whitehouse: 6-8 p.m.
  • Woodville: 6-8 p.m.

Other Dates and Locations:

Oct. 24: 

  • Hoytville: 7-8:30 p.m. 

Oct. 25:

  • Attica: 4:30-6 p.m.
  • New Riegel: 2-4 p.m.
  • Sherwood: 3:30-5 p.m.
  • Tiffin: 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 27:

  • Bascom: 6-7 p.m.

Oct. 29:

  • Defiance: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Downtown Bowling Green businesses: 4-6 p.m.
  • Findlay: 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Norwalk: 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Ottawa: 6-7 p.m.
  • Republic: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Sycamore: 6-7:30 p.m.
  • The Shops at Fallen Timbers: 7-8 p.m.
  • Willard: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

iHeartRadio Trunk-or-Treat:

  • The Anderson’s in Maumee: Oct. 31 from 10-Noon.
  • The Anderson’s on Talmadge: Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m.

If you don't see your city, town or village on the list, let us know and we'll add it!

