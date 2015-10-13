TFD crews battle fire at vacant north Toledo business

An overnight fire destroyed a vacant north Toledo business.



The fire started around 4 a.m., at a former after-hours club near the intersection of Central and Warsaw.



There are quite a few homes in the area, which led to initial concern that the fire could spread.



Heavy smoke was visible coming from the top floor of the building when crews arrived on scene. The Fire Chief says firefighters entered the building to find three separate fires.



No injuries were reported. All roads have since reopened to traffic.

