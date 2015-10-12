Call 11 For Action: Water turned back on for family devastated by house fire

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Last week, WTOL 11 told you about a Toledo family who, after losing their home in a fire, were without running water in their new residence. That's when they reached out to the Call 11 For Action Team for help.

After our story aired, the city was able to work with the landlord to get the water turned on.

The Kimble family says this is a big relief.

When it was first looked into WTOL was told that the landlord of the family’s new home on George Street had outstanding balances on other properties.

Under city policy, water will not be turned on to new properties until the owners balance on other properties is paid off.

After our story aired, the landlord met with the utilities department and a city spokesperson says they were able to transfer the landlord’s balances from all of his rental properties to his personal home.

They set him up on a payment plan and turned the water on for the Kimble family.

“Everybody needs water, everyone! So I’m glad to have water for my family. We will take showers and baths and wash clothes, do dishes, clean. It’s a necessity that you must have!” said Kenneth Kimble.

Our Call 11 For Action Team is always ready to help you with a problem. You can reach us at 419-255-2255 or fill out an online form here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.