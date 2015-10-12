Sylvania Community Action Team holds town hall meeting on Issue 3

In just a few short weeks, Ohio voters will vote on Issue 3, deciding whether or not marijuana should be legalized in the state.

Monday, the Sylvania Community Action Team held a town hall meeting where people on both sides of the issue weighed in.

Issue 3 is a proposed constitutional amendment, which would legalize marijuana in Ohio for both medicinal and recreational use. But it's an idea that's not sitting well with everyone.

“It's concerning because this is the first time that this model has been done in the United States,” said Tony Coder, Ohio Chairman for Smart Approaches to Marijuana.

Many at Monday’s meeting said that Issue 3 creates a monopoly and puts the whole marijuana market into the hands of 10 growers.

“Let's not talk about legalization, this is commercialization. That's down and out what this is,” said Coder.

Many also said if legalized, the law could have a negative impact on businesses trying to hire and retain workers.

“What kinds of legalities will they have if they have individuals coming in and testing positive for marijuana?” said Deb Chany, Director of the Sylvania Community Action Team.

But on the other hand, supporters say legalizing it could actually create hundreds of new jobs and bring in millions of additional tax dollars.

Still, some say that's not worth it if the marijuana gets into the wrong hands.

“It can be edibles, so candy, cookies, cereal, ice cream, now is that really marketing to the adults over 21?” said Chany.

Many at the meeting said they're not against having legal marijuana in the future, they just don't think this is the right way to do it.

“Medical marijuana, there's potential for that, but let it go through the FDA like all the other medications do,” said Chany.

“It's always been about medicine first and then to legalization to home grows and those types of things,” said Coder.

If voters approve Issue 3, Ohio would become the fifth state in the nation to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

