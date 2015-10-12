Second in series of community forums held in east Toledo Monday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A community forum was held Monday in east Toledo, where the goal was to get everyone talking about the problems facing the area and possible solutions.  

“What we need is for the community to come together with law enforcement and to support law enforcement and to be a partner with us,” said Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp.  

Togetherness; that was the theme at the E-forum put on by the Partners Empowering Community Safety group. Those who attended had a chance to share issues in their community and discuss solutions to those problems.

“If we can save one life, one life. If it takes 30 people to save one life, it's a job well done,” said east Toledo resident Leslie Robinson.  

The main topic up for discussion Monday was heroin and its impact on the area. But other community issues were discussed as well.

Leslie Robinson lost his son to violence 10 years ago. As part of PECS, he hopes the community can pull together to fight crime.

“It's been a struggle every day. But if I can make a difference in one person's life, I'm going to do that. And by doing that it strengthens me,” he said.  

Sheriff Tharp says if we don't come together, the community can miss out in a number of ways.

“If we don't communicate and we don't work with each other, we lose opportunities. Opportunities for information, opportunities for resources and opportunities to be able to get people where they need to be if they need assistance,” said Tharp.  

The next in this series of meetings is part of resource infusion week, which will take place sometime in November.  

