Second in series of community forums held in east Toledo Monday

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A community forum was held Monday in east Toledo, where the goal was to get everyone talking about the problems facing the area and possible solutions.

“What we need is for the community to come together with law enforcement and to support law enforcement and to be a partner with us,” said Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp.

Togetherness; that was the theme at the E-forum put on by the Partners Empowering Community Safety group. Those who attended had a chance to share issues in their community and discuss solutions to those problems.



“If we can save one life, one life. If it takes 30 people to save one life, it's a job well done,” said east Toledo resident Leslie Robinson.

The main topic up for discussion Monday was heroin and its impact on the area. But other community issues were discussed as well.

Leslie Robinson lost his son to violence 10 years ago. As part of PECS, he hopes the community can pull together to fight crime.



“It's been a struggle every day. But if I can make a difference in one person's life, I'm going to do that. And by doing that it strengthens me,” he said.

Sheriff Tharp says if we don't come together, the community can miss out in a number of ways.



“If we don't communicate and we don't work with each other, we lose opportunities. Opportunities for information, opportunities for resources and opportunities to be able to get people where they need to be if they need assistance,” said Tharp.

The next in this series of meetings is part of resource infusion week, which will take place sometime in November.

